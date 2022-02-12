KINGSLEY — Landon Kulawiak had a big night with 31 points as Buckley beat Kingsley 62-52 in a Northwest Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The two teams put on an offensive show early as they combined to hit 14 3-pointers in the first half.
The Bears led 19-12 after the first quarter and 38-31 at halftime.
It was 51-43 going into the fourth quarter.
Tyler Milarch added 11 points while Kyle Kaczanowski had 10. Jackson Kulawiak recorded five points and 10 assists.
Buckley (11-3 overall, 9-3 Northwest) hosts the Traverse City Bulldogs today.
MESICK — Mesick set the table for its biggest week of the season as it beat Manistee Catholic 64-18 in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
“We’ve got Mason County Eastern, Walkerville and Buckley next week,” Mesick coach Kyle Duby said.
“We’re ramping up for that.
“We just want to make sure we keep moving in the right direction.”
Mesick led 15-0 after the first quarter and 37-3 at halftime.
Conner Simmer paced the Bulldogs with 14 points while Tyler Sexton Had 12.
Jacob McCree had seven points and 11 rebounds while Logan Wienclaw added seven points.
Mesick (14-0 overall, 13-0 WMD) is at Mason County Eastern on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.