MCBAIN — That's a four-peat.
Buckley won the Comet Cup for the fourth straight year, beating host Northern Michigan Christian 1-0 in a non-league boys soccer contest Friday.
Kallen Wildfong scored the only goal of the game on a penalty kick while Kyle Kasnowski made eight saves in the nets for the Bears.
Despite not scoring, NMC coach Dave VanHaitmsa was pleased with the way his team played.
"We played very well," he said. "Buckley is a powerful team and they have a dynamic offense. Aside from the PK, we held them.
"I thought we played well as a unit and we're missing two starters so some guys are filling in admirably."
Blake DeZeeuw made 10 saves against Buckley in just his second career start.
The Bears beat Kalkaska 5-1 in their first game. Wildfong and Tyler Francisco each scored twice while Gabe Luther also scored. Wildfong, Gavin Allen, Gabe Luther and Nick Simon had assists.
Kasnowski made three saves.
NMC advanced with a 2-0 win over Reed City in the first game.
Trevin Winkle scored off an assist from Andrew Eisenga before Jamey Haan scored on a PK for the second goal.
DeZeeuw made nine saves.
Reed City beat Kalkaska 8-0 in the third-place game. Ethan Maddox paced the Coyotes with three goals and two assists while Kam Horchner and Ty Brocker added two goals and an assist apiece. Parker Benedict also scored.
Max Selfridge, Porter Selfridge and Zach Hamilton played well defensively, too, head coach Chris Maddox added.
Buckley (3-0 overall) is at Kalkaska on Monday while NMC (2-1) hosts Ogemaw Heights.
GIRLS GOLF
Cadillac 10th at invite
BIG RAPIDS — One step at a time.
Cadillac shot a team score of 501 to take 10th overall at the Cardinal Invitational Friday at Katke Golf Course.
The host Cardinals won the event with a 363.
"I find these tournaments very valuable as we introduce our new players to tournament play," Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said.
Madi Drabik paced the Vikings with a 109 while Livi Meyer shot a 129, Chesni Birgy 130 and Emma McTaggart a 133.
Cadillac competes in the Grayling Invitational on Monday and the Alpena Invitational on Tuesday.
