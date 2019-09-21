BUCKLEY — Buckley scored a 5-4 win over Charlevoix in a non-conference soccer contest Friday.
The Bears dominated early play and led 2-0 before the Rayders eventually tied it at 4-4 with 20 minutes remaining. Buckley senior Kallen Wildfong scored the eventual game-winner on a penalty kick.
Wildfong finished with three goals while Gabe Luther and Nick Simon also scored. Luke Frasier, Wildfong and Luther had assists.
Kyle Kaznowski recorded three saves in goal.
Buckley (9-2 overall) hosts NorthBay on Monday.
