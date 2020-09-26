BUCKLEY — Buckley scored a pair of first-half goals and then made the lead stand up in a 2-0 win over Northern Michigan Christian in a non-league soccer contest Friday.
Gabe Luther put the Bears on the board eight minutes into the contest on a penalty kick before Connor Dunn scored on a header off a corner kick from teammate Jake Romzek.
"It was another relatively evenly-played game," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said. "Their goals were off a PK and a set play. We must do better at allowing PKs and better at defending corner kicks. We must also get better at handling adversity as we struggled with that for a while tonight."
Josh Barley made eight saves in nets for Buckley.
The Bears (10-2 overall) is at Benzie Central on Monday while NMC (10-2) is at Pine River.
Bucks score a win
BIG RAPIDS — Pine River broke into the win column, beating Big Rapids Crossroads 3-0 in a Northern Michigan Soccer league contest
Jordan Nelson paced the Bucks with two goals while Lukas Fisher added a goal and an assist. Bryce Wanstead also had an assist.
Pine River coach David Fisher commended the defensive play of Cornesha Holmes and Ian Robertson, as well.
Daniel Leydet recorded the shutout in goal.
Pine River host Northern Michigan Christian on Monday.
GIRLS GOLF
Cadillac 4th at Alpena Invite
ALPENA — Cadillac took fourth in The Battle by the Bay on Friday.
Powerhouse Traverse City West won the event with a 331 while Petoskey was second at 369, Traverse City Central third at 377, the Vikings fourth at 378 and Cheboygan fifth at 395.
"Our week of hard work paid off with our second-best score of the year," Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. "For a second time this year, we had four scores under 100.
"We put an emphasis on the little things such as club selection and game management. We are excited about the next few tournaments as we try to reach some team goals that we have. The girls are committed to those goals and know they can improve still."
Madi Drabik paced Cadillac with an 89 while Chesni Birgy shot a 95, Molly Anderson a 96 and Emma McTaggart a 98 for her first time breaking 100. Livi Meyer carded a 104 and Baily Little a 105.
Cadillac is at Ludington in a dual match on Wednesday.
FOOTBALL
Cadillac 8th grade wins
TRAVERSE CITY WEST — Cadillac's eighth-grade football team opened its season with a 32-6 win over Traverse City West on Wednesday.
Eli Main paced the Vikings with 89 yards rushing and two touchdowns while Caden Westdorp ran for 45 yards and a score. Reagan McKeever and Luke Phillips ran in TDs while Gavin Goetz caught a two-point conversion.
Main paced the defense with seven tackles and an interception while Grant Williams had six tackles, Bailey Wade five tackles and Phillips four tackles and an interception. Nate Roberts, James McInerney and Braden Hibbs had four tackles apiece while Tristan Logan, Goetz, Reece Gonzales and Westdorp had three tackles apiece.
Cadillac hosts TC St. Francis next Wednesday.
