BUCKLEY — Buckley dropped a 63-52 decision to Kingsley in a Northwest Conference boys basketball contest.
The Stags led 18-7 after the first quarter and 39-17 at halftime. It was 54-33 going into the fourth quarter.
"We were really flat in the first half," Buckley coach Jared Milarch said. "We made some adjustments and made it a game in the second half. I am proud of the guys for hanging in there."
Jackson Kulawiak paced the Bears with 16 points while Kyle Kaczanowski had 13 and Tyler Milarch had 12.
Buckley hosts Leland on Saturday.
