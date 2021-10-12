Buckley finishes perfect in Northwest; Lake City scores football win

BUCKLEY — That’s a perfect finish.
Literally.
Buckley wrapped up a perfect Northwest Conference soccer slate with a 3-1 win over rival Leland on Saturday.
Jake Romzek got the Bears on the board first with a goal off an assist from Tyler Milarch. Leland tied it at 1-1 before the half on a penaly kick.
Alfonso Jimenez scored midway through the second half for the eventual game-winning goal and Buckley’s continued pressure led to an own goal by Leland later in the half.
Josh Barley had eight saves in goal while man-of-the-match honors went to Garrett Ensor.
Buckley (14-4-1 overall, 10-0 Northwest) hosts Suttons Bay or Charlevoix in a Division 4 district match next Monday.
ROSCOMMON — Lake City picked up its second straight win, beating Roscommon 42-22 in a Highland Conference football contest Saturday.
“Our kids played our best all-around game of the season,” Lake City coach Kyle Smith said. “Defense was lights out the first half after getting their quarterback.
“Our kids played fast and physical.”
Dayne Blair paced the Trojans with 144 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries while Darin Kunkel had 119 yards and two TDs on 18 carries. AJ VanDuinen added three receptions for 26 yards and a TD.
Lucas Hinkamp led the defense with 12 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery while Chris Park had eight tackles and three sacks. VanDuinen added four tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Lake City (5-2, 4-2) is at Evart on Friday.
BIG RAPIDS — Northern Michigan Christian went 3-0-1 to win the Big Rapids Crossroads Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.
The Comets split with Hart 25-18, 21-25; beat Crossroads 25-12, 25-10; and beat Evart 25-16, 25-12 before beating the Pirates 25-19, 25-18 in the finals.
“We had a slow start to some of the games we played but we picked up our energy which helped us play at our pace,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said.
“I am so proud of the girls working hard and earning first place at this tournament.”
Paige Ebels led the way offensively with 21 kills while Mabel Yount had 20. Emma Tossey had two blocks and Jada VanNoord had one while Maggie Yount and Mabel Yount each had nine aces.
Maggie Yount dished out 59 assists while Sol Pacheco had 59 digs and Ebels had 53.
MANCELONA — Manton took runner-up at the Mancelona Invitational with a 5-2 mark.
The Rangers opened with a 25-19, 25-20 loss to Boyne City before beating Mesick 25-14, 25-20 and Harbor Springs 25-10, 25-14.
They beat Mesick 25-18, 25-17 in the quarterfinals; and beat Boyne City 19-25, 27-25, 16-14 in the semifinals before falling to Lake City 25-20, 20-25, 15-11 in the finals.
“We had a long wait and came out flat against Boyne City to start the day,” Manton coach Nikki Helsel said. “The girls recovered quickly and set their eyes on playing stronger to get into the tournament round. We saw Boyne again in the semis and had to play clean and aggressive to get past their big block and strong offense. I was very proud of how hard the team fought and stayed focused to take a big win there to get into the finals.
“When we saw Lake City in the finals we were pretty gassed, but pushed them point for point. Our setter, Ashely Bredahl, went out in game two with an injury and, luckily, we were able to finish that game strong, but struggled a little with a new lineup in the final 15-point game. It was very encouraging for us to see how we have improved since the last time we saw Lake City and what we will be able to do when we see them again in a few weeks during conference play. This group of girls played hard in every tournament we had on the schedule and fought to bring home a trophy all four times. That’s a first for my tenure here and something I am so proud of them for accomplishing. We have six dates left in our regular season and are hungry to finish strong.”
Adrianna Sackett had eight kills, 12 kills, four blocks, three assists and 40 digs while Bredahl had four aces, a kill, 51 assists and 22 digs. Emma Ruppert had three digs while Hannah Clark had 10 kills, two blocks, four assists and six digs.
Kailey Fredette had two assists and 44 digs while Lauren Wilder added three aces, 18 kills, three blocks, three assists and 49 digs. Leah Helsel had 10 aces, 40 kills, eight blocks, two assists and 64 digs while Makayla Gowell had an ace, six assists and a dig.
Megan Moffit had 12 aces, 47 kills, 52 assists and 52 digs while Morgan Shepler added four aces, 19 kills, three assists and 27 digs.
Manton (27-11 overall) hosts Evart today.
PORTAGE — Cadillac, Manton and McBain competed in the Portage Invitational Saturday, one of the biggest meets in the state each year.
Cadillac’s girls took eighth in the Division 2 race with 353 points. East Grand Rapids won the title with 88 points while Petoskey (120) and Forest Hills Eastern (167) followed.
Kendall Schopieray paced the Vikings with a 16th-place finish in 19:31 while Regan Hill took 65th in 21:04, Ellie Cool 81st in 21:24, Avery Mickelson 82nd in 21:26 and Kaleigh Swiger 113th in 21:55.
Grand Rapids Christian won the boys’ race with 121 points while Cadillac took 23rd at 600.
Nolan Nixon took 50th in 17:09, Gabe Outman 114th in 18:09, Jackson Hilt 131st in 18:24, Matthew Stilson 142nd in 18:35 and Andrew Elmore 167th in 18:55.
Manton’s girls took eighth in the Division 3 race with 280 points while McBain was 14th at 462.
“Results like today make our 5 a.m. bus departure worthwhile,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said.
“We had a new boys’ school record by 10 seconds for Noah Morrow and a third of our team had season or personal bests with another third within 10 seconds of their best on legit course is great to see this time of year.
“Cadillac’s and Benzie’s courses are like race tracks for cross country runners but Portage has two pretty good hills.”
Molly Harding paced Manton with a 19th-place finish in 19:54 while Chloe Colton was 59th in 21:44, Madison Morris 66th in 22:02, Morgan Howell 67th in 22:04 and Hadley Saylor 74th in 22:14.
For McBain, Reese Ensing took 55th in 21:37, Shauna McLean was 84th in 22:32, Baylie Eisenga 106th in 23:04, Chelsi Eisenga 124th in 23:30 and Rowan Ensing 132nd in 23:48.
Traverse City St. Francis won the boys’ D3 race with 95 points while Manton took ninth at 304 and McBain was 22nd at 556.
Morrow took third in a time of 15:44.6, dropping the school record he broke a couple of weeks ago. Jonathon Traxler took 46th in 17:47, Logan Patrick 70th in 18:27, Nolan Moffit 99th in 19:01 and Dylan Traxler 128th in 19:40.
For McBain, Claydon Ingleright was 45th in 17:47, Nathan Koetje 81st in 18:45, Cole Ingleright 126th in 19:35, Kaden Abrahamson 211th in 21:03 and Bradley Springberg 244th in 21:51.
