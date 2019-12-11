BUCKLEY — Kyle Kaczinowski scored 28 points to lead Buckley to a 69-36 win over Bear Lake in a non-conference boys basketball game Tuesday night.
"It's a good start but we've still got a lot of work to do," Buckley coach Jared Milarch said.
The Bears host Onekama on Thursday.
Forest Area wins
SUTTONS BAY — Forest Area opened its season with a 70-63 win over Suttons Bay.
The Warriors led 17-9 after the first quarter but were down 31-30 at halftime. Forest Area was back up 59-49 going into the fourth quarter.
Chase Ingersoll paced the Warriors with 28 points, five rebounds and six assists while Johnny Stosio added 17 points. Domenic Hart and Lane Lindsay added nine points apiece.
Mesick falls to Leland
LELAND — Mesick dug itself an early hole and dropped a 64-24 decision to Leland in a non-conference contest.
"I thought we came out a little too excited and dug ourselves an early hole that we couldn't get out of," Mesick coach Kyle Duby said. "I still think it's going to be a special year."
Logan Weinclaw paced Mesick with eight points while Tanner Ford and Lucas Hayes had five points apiece.
The Bulldogs host Big Rapids Crossroads on Thursday.
