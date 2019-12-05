BUCKLEY — The Buckley girls' basketball team didn't let first game nerves get to them as the Bears defeated Mesick Wednesday, 51-25.
Buckley coach Dan Harris said he was really happy with how his squad started the game and except for some foul trouble in the middle quarters, he thought his team played a great game. He was especially happy with the Bears' defensive play.
Buckley jumped out to a 19-4 lead after the first quarter and expanded that to 24-8 by halftime. To start the fourth quarter, Buckley led 36-19.
Mesick coach Dave Feriend said Wednesday's game was the first of the season for his team as well and it showed. The Bulldogs have a young team with five of the eight players only sophomores so it may take some time for them to develop. He also credited Buckley's tough man-to-man defense for making things tough.
Buckley's Hope Lauren paced the Bears with 26 points while Shelby Cade had nine points and Anna Francisco seven points. Jillian Hillier was the Bulldogs' leading scorer with eight points.
Mesick (0-1) hosts Big Rapids Crossroads Friday while Buckley (1-0) travels to Kingsley on Friday.
