BUCKLEY — The fourth quarter proved to be the undoing of the Buckley girls basketball team Thursday against Benzie Central.
The Bears lost the game 51-29, and coach Doug Moyer said his squad played tough through the first three quarters. When Taylor Matthews and Aiden Harrand both fouled out, it sealed Buckley's fate.
The Bears trailed Benzie Central 16-15 at the half and by the start of the fourth quarter, Moyer said Buckley was down 29-20.
Taylor (Matthews) played big down low for Buckley, scoring 12 points with eight rebounds, while Brooke Wilkie had eight points and four boards.
"They got us with the press and with our foul trouble it went downhill fast," Moyer said.
Buckley travels to Forest Area on Dec. 16.
