BUCKLEY — They’re moving on.
Buckley’s girls took second in an MHSAA Division 4 cross country regional meet the Bears hosted Saturday.
Grand Traverse Academy took first with 68 points while the Bears were second at 72 and Leland third at 84.
Those three teams head to the MHSAA State Finals, to be held Saturday at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.
Buckley junior standout Aiden Harrand took first in the race in 18:11, almost 50 seconds ahead of her closest competitor.
Brooklynn Frazee took seventh in 20:21, Kinsey Peer 16th in 21:25, Addisen Harrand 20th in 21:58 and Milla Klomp 30th in 23:10.
On the boys’ side, Buckley is sending two runners to the state finals as senior Jackson Kulawiak took 10th in 17:24 and senior Garret Ensor took 16th in 17:53 to advance.
Mason County Eastern won the boys’ regional title while Frankfort and Pentwater followed.
STANTON — Cadillac wrapped up its regular season by winning the Central Montcalm Monster Mash on Saturday.
The Vikings beat Chippewa Hills 21-7, 21-12, 21-1 and Chesaning 21-6, 21-8, 21-12 in pool play.
They beat Morley Stanwood 25-9, 25-23 in the Gold finals.
“This was a fun way to end the regular season,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said.
“Winning the tournament and everyone making contributions. Now, it’s time to get back to work and get ready for districts.”
Joslyn Seeley paced Cadillac with 20 kills, 13 aces and 12 digs while Macey McKeever had 12 kills, eight digs, five aces and two blocks.
Cassie Jenema dished out 62 assists, seven digs, five kills, two blocks and two aces while Carissa Musta had 31 kills and 10 blocks.
Brooke Ellens had seven digs, five aces and four assists; Karsyn Kastl six digs and four aces; Reina McMahon three kills, two digs and a block; Emmy Cox four aces and two digs; Adri Beydoun a kill and a dig; Emma Johnson a kill; and Taylor Pennoni a dig.
Cadillac (28-10-4 overall) faces Ludington in a Division 2 district match Wednesday at Reed City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.