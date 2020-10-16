MCBAIN — John Vermilya never felt comfortable.
That had nothing to do with temperatures in the low 40s, gusty winds and intermittent rain showers either.
Buckley built a two-goal lead in the first half and a three-goal lead in the second half but Northern Michigan Christian kept it interesting until the finish.
The Bears eventually held off the Comets 5-4 in a Division 4 soccer district contest Thursday.
The win sends Buckley (15-4 overall) into a district semifinal contest Tuesday at Leland.
"This was a great test for us," Vermilya said. "and I am glad we had that game first. The hardest thing to do is to beat a team three times and we beat them by two goals twice this year.
"We came in with more of an offensive gameplan than before and thought we were going to get after them. We didn't know we were going to be in for a dogfight."
Buckley got on the board first when Gabe Luther volleyed home a Luke Frasier corner kick in the first 40 seconds of the game. NMC tied it three minutes later when Andrew Eisenga one-timed a cross from Mekhi Harris into the net.
The Bears went up 2-1 when Luke Frasier scored from 30 yards out and Buckley went up 3-1 when Luther sent a cross in behind the Comets' defense and it went off an NMC player into the net.
"We built that two-goal cushion before halftime and I thought we were in control a little bit," Vermilya said. "NMC is well-coached, though, and they're well-organized. They pounded us in the second half and it was helter-skelter."
NMC cut it back to 3-2 when Harris scored five minutes into the second half but Buckley's Gavin Allen scored on a solo run to make it 4-2. Lapo Santillio put the Bears up 5-2 minutes later but NMC kept battling.
Seth VanHaitsma and Harris scored to cut it to 5-4 with 16 minutes left but the Comets could get no closer.
Veteran NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma coach was proud of his team.
"We firmly believe that we didn't lose," he said. "We just ran out of time.
"We gave Buckley our all and I am very proud of the guys for the way they continued to fight after falling behind 5-2."
Buckley now turns its attention to nemesis Leland. The Comets beat the Bears 1-0 twice this season.
"Our guys have the same taste in their mouths about Leland that NMC has with us," Vermilya added. "We're going up to Leland with something prove but we like the underdog position, too."
Josh Barley registered five saves for Buckley while Kyle Deshasier had two. Blake DeZeeuw recorded nine saves for NMC, which finishes at 14-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.