Buckley earns win at Frankfort
FRANKFORT — Buckley earned a big early-season Northwest Conference victory on Tuesday at Frankfort, pulling away in the fourth quarter to post a 52-47 triumph and stay undefeated.
“It’s a big win; they’re all big wins in the Northwest Conference this year,” said Buckley coach Jared Milarch. “They slowed the ball down and we played at their pace for a lot of the game. In the fourth quarter we applied constant ball pressure and sped things up a bit and we were able to pull away.”
Kyle Kaczanowski was a strong force inside for the Bears, hitting a team-high 14 points with seven boards. Jackson Kulawiak and Tyler Milarch each hit for 11.
“It was really a team win,” Milarch said. “We finally put things together in the fourth quarter and our pressure out of the three-quarter trap made the difference.”
Buckley (4-0, 3-0) hosts Kingsley on Friday.
Mesick earns big conference win
MESICK — It’s early in the season but Mesick coach Kyle Duby knew the game Tuesday with West Michigan D Conference rival Mason County Eastern was a big one. The Bulldogs responded the way Duby hoped they would, posting a 64-31 victory.
“This was another one of the top teams in the conference and we looked at it as a must-win game for us at home,” Duby said. “The boys really played well. Our defense was outstanding from the start. We had a game plan and we executed it well.”
Mesick pushed to a 26-6 first-quarter lead and didn’t allow the visitors, who also came in undefeated, to get close on the scoreboard.
Duby commended seniors Connor Simmer (19 points, 8 rebounds), Tyler Sexton (11 points, 3 rebounds) and Logan Wienclaw (10 points, 4 rebounds) for their leadership on the floor.
“This was also our home opener so it was nice to see the seniors step up the way they did,” Duby said.
The coach also noted the ball handling and decision-making of Caleb Linna, who scored 9 with 5 assists.
Mesick (3-0, 3-0) is at Walkerville on Thursday.
