MANTON — It was razor close through the first half but in the third quarter Buckley pulled away from host Manton and maintained the lead the rest of the way in a 63-49 non-league victory Tuesday.
“They’re a good team,” said Manton coach Brandon Herlein.
“We were right there with them at halftime but we turned the ball over too many times in the third quarter. They pressured us but we also some unforced turnovers that were costly. You do that against a good team and you pay for it.”
The game was tied at 11 after the first quarter and Buckley owned a narrow 24-23 lead at the half. In the third quarter, though, the Bears outscored Manton 19-7 to change the complexion of the game.
Lincoln Hicks hit for 16 to pace the Rangers. Nolan Moffit and Jacob Kuhn each scored 11.
Landon Kulawiak earned game-high honors with 26 points to go with four steals for the Bears, who have won nine of their last 10 games. Jackson Kulawiak hit for 15 with seen boards and four assists. Carter williams secured a double-double with 13 points and 16 boards and he also had four blocks.
Manton (8-13, 7-8 Highland) completes its league schedule and the regular season on Thursday against visiting Pine River.
Buckley (13-8) is home against Northern Michigan Christian on Thursday.
