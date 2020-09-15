MAPLE CITY — Buckley trailed 2-0 10 minutes in before rallying for a 5-3 win over Glen Lake in a Northwest Conference soccer contest Monday.
Connor Dunn got the Bears on the board off a free kick before Gavin Allen scored twice to put the Bears up 3-2 at halftime. Phillip Persia scored twice in the second half, as well.
Kyle Kaczanowski recorded two assists while Cooper Rath and Allen each had one.
Kyle DeShasier made eight saves in goal.
Buckley (9-0 overall, 2-0 Northwest) is at North Bay on Wednesday.
GOLF
Cadillac tops Ogemaw
WEST BRANCH — Cadillac picked up a dual-match victory, beating Ogemaw Heights 195-212 at the West Branch Country Club.
Molly Anderson paced the Vikings with a 48 while Chesni Birgy, Emma McTaggart and Madi Drabik each shot a 49. Baily Little carded a 57 and Livi Meyer a 58.
Cadillac's JV team took second in a tournament at Crystal Lake Golf Club in Beulah.
Ella Darrow paced the Vikings with a 116, Alix Matzke shot a 117, Avery Meyer 118, Onalee Willis 130 and Carmen Dahlstrom a 136.
VOLLEYBALL
Cadillac JV goes 3-0
ALMA — The Cadillac JV team went 3-0 in a quad on Saturday at Alma.
The Vikings beat Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 25-16, 25-14, 15-12; beat Alma 25-21, 25-17, 15-11; and beat Clare 25-13, 25-16, 15-6.
Top servers for Cadillac were Megan Kendall and Jaylyn Hamilton.
