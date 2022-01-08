LELAND — Buckley started strong and cruised to an 87-25 win over Leland in a Northwest Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Bears led 34-8 after the first quarter and 52-14 at halftime.
"We got a chance to work on some things tonight and every player on the team scored," Buckley coach Jared Milarch said.
Kyle Kaczanowski paced Buckley with 23 points while Landon Kulawiak had 18. Ty Breithaupt scored 15 points and Tyler Milarch added 10.
Buckley (3-0 overall) is at Frankfort on Tuesday.
