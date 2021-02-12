ONEKAMA — Buckley ran its record to 2-0 with a 66-50 win over Northwest Conference foe Onekama on Thursday.
The Bears were up 13-11 after the first quarter and 27-18 at halftime. It was 47-33 going into the fourth quarter.
"We've definitely got a lot of work to do but I am excited with the way my team is starting to work together and gel together," Buckley coach Jared Milarch said.
Kyle Kaczanowski pace Buckley with 27 points and 18 rebounds while Tyler Milarch added 23 points and 10 rebounds. Shelby Cade added eight points.
The Bears host Manton on Saturday.
