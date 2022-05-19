BUCKLEY — An injury to a key player proved to be the difference in a tight game Wednesday between the Buckley and Leland soccer teams.
With the game deadlocked 0-0, the Bears' leading scorer Kyrie Wildfong left the game due to an injury with 18 minutes left to play. Leland broke through with roughly four minutes left to play to get the lone goal of the game and seal the 1-0 win.
Buckley coach John Vermilya said the Bears and Comets drew a 1-1 tie last week and Wednesday's game was looking to be a repeat until the injury and goal.
Keeper Maddie Sladek had 13 saves in net for Buckley.
Buckley hosts Suttons Bay Friday.
