BUCKLEY — The Buckley girls soccer team defeated Brethren Wednesday, 8-0.
Buckley coach John Vermilya said Jordyn Emery scored two goals, while Mira Warren, Kyrie Wildfong, Allie Kaczanowski, Emily Milliron, Gabby Vermilya and Emma Cooper each scored one goal. Bears with assists included Sophie Vermilya, Emery, Kyrie Wildfong, Emily Milliron and Mira Warren.
Oleata Brown earned the shut out with one save.
Buckley (3-8-1) travels to Harbor Springs Thursday.
