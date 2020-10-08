LELAND — The Buckley soccer team lost Wednesday to Leland, 1-0.
Buckley coach John Vermilya said Wednesday game was one he felt his team could and should have probably won. The Bears dominated most of the first half and scored a goal that was called back, according to Vermilya. Instead of the game being tied 1-1 at the half, Leland instead took the lead when they converted a penalty kick to take the 1-0 halftime lead.
The second half action was hotly contested back-and-forth and the Bears had a penalty kick but it was denied when a handball was awarded on the edge of the box instead, Vermilya said.
Buckley keeper Kyle Deshasier was only forced into five saves Wednesday and Buckley outshot Leland 15-10, according to Vermilya.
Buckley (11-4, 3-4) travels to Kingsley Friday.
