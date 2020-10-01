BUCKLEY — Fans of Buckley soccer got treated to an action-packed second half that saw five goals scored in eight minutes, but the Bears came up short against Glen Lake, 6-3.
Buckley coach John Vermilya said Wednesday's game was a "barn-burner" in driving rain that had the Lakers jump out to a 2-0 lead. Buckley sophomore Nick Simon scored the Bears' first goal unassisted and the score remained 2-1 at the half, Vermilya said.
In the second half, Vermilya said the game settled into an even match until Glen Lake made it 3-1 off a corner kick. It was after the Lakers' third goal that the 5-goal scoring run started, according to Vermilya. A couple of minutes after Glen Lake's third goal Buckley junior Kyle Kaczanowski brought the Bears within one goal, 3-2, Vermilya said.
Glen Lake, however, scored its fourth goal a few minutes later to make it 4-2, but Vermilya said Buckley senior Gavin Allen scored the Bears' third and final goal to bring the team within a single goal. Buckley, however, wouldn't get any closer.
Vermilya said Glen Lake scored less than a minute later and then scored its final goal with less than 10 minutes left in the second half.
Josh Barley had 10 saves in goal for the Bears.
Buckley (11-3, 2-3) hosts Northbay Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.