LELAND — The Buckley soccer team remained perfect in Northwest Conference play with a 4-2 road win against Leland Wednesday.
Bears coach John Vermilya said his team jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Leland scored its first goal to cut the Buckley lead to 3-1 at the half. Leland scored the first goal of the second half in the first five minutes, but Vermilya said Alfonso Jimenez put the Bears back up by two scores, 4-2, when he found the back of the net off a rebound from close range. The score remained that way for the rest of the game, according to Vermilya.
In addition to Jimenez’s two goals, Nick Simon and Jake Romzek also scored for Buckley. Jimenez and Romzek also earned assists. Bears keeper Josh Barley had 18 saves in net.
Buckley (7-4-1, 5-0) travel to Benzie Central Monday.
