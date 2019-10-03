MAPLE CITY — After trailing 3-0 and then 6-3, the Buckley soccer team came back to beat Glen Lake in a Northwest Conference game, 8-7.
Buckley coach John Vermilya said the Bears trailed Glen Lake 3-0 in the first half but his squad was able to tie by the half at 3-3. Vermilya said his team, however, trailed again by three goals, 6-3, in the second half before they battled back to within one goal with 10 minutes left to play.
Trailing 7-6, Vermilya said the Bears won the game with two penalty kicks by team co-captains Kallen Wildfong and Tyler Francisco. Buckley took the lead, 8-7, with 1:25 left in the game and held on to win.
Wildfong scored five goals with two coming unassisted, while Luke Frasier, Gabe Luther, and Francisco scored the remaining Buckley goals. Frasier, Francisco, Luther, and Connor Dunn also had assists in the win. Tyler Apple had four saves in net while Josh Barley had nine for Buckley.
Buckley (15-3) is now in second place in the conference and travels to Leland Monday.
