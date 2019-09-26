KINGSLEY — The Buckley soccer team beat Kingsley Wednesday in Northwest Conference action, 7-1.
Bears coach John Vermilya said GavinAllen and Kallen Wildfong each showed "tremendous leadership" in the win and accounted for much of Buckley's offensive output. Both Allen and Wildfong scored two goals in the first 20 minutes of the first half and assisted on the other's goals. Wildfong finished with five assists while had two.
The other Bears scoring goals included Nick Simon, Tyler Peer, and Jake Romzek. Kile Kaznowski had four saves in goal for the Bears while Tyler Apple had three.
Buckley (11-2, 5-2) plays Saturday at the Big Rapids Crossroads Invitational.
