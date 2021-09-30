BUCKLEY — The Buckley soccer team remained undefeated in Northwest Conference play with its 2-0 win Wednesday against Suttons Bay.
Buckley coach John Vermilya said the game was deadlocked at 0-0 at the half, but the Bears wore down the Norseman defense to score two goals. Garrett Ensor scored the first of the second half goals assisted by Luke Frasier while Connor Dunn scored the second assisted by Nick Simon.
Josh Barley had 11 saves in net for Buckley.
Buckley (10-4-1) travels to Charlevoix Friday before hosting a big conference game Monday against Glen Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.