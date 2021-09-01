BUCKLEY — The Buckley boys soccer team ended a losing streak Tuesday with a 4-1 win against Harbor Springs.
Bears coach John Vermilya said the Bears opened up the scoring when Jake Romzek scored on a cross from Nick Simon. Five minutes later, Romzek returned the favor with a cross to Simon for the Bears' second goal.
In the second half, Harbor Springs battled back with a hard-earned penalty, but Vermilya said goals from Lorenzo Tognetti and Alphonso Jimenez secured the win for Buckley. Romzek earned a second assist, while Luke Frasier also earned an assist.
Vermilya said his squad out shot Harbor Springs 29-13, and Bears goalie Josh Barley had 12 saves in the win. Buckley (2-4) hosts Harbor Light Christian, Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.