BUCKLEY — The Buckley boys soccer team ended a losing streak Tuesday with a 4-1 win against Harbor Springs.

Bears coach John Vermilya said the Bears opened up the scoring when Jake Romzek scored on a cross from Nick Simon. Five minutes later, Romzek returned the favor with a cross to Simon for the Bears' second goal.

In the second half, Harbor Springs battled back with a hard-earned penalty, but Vermilya said goals from Lorenzo Tognetti and Alphonso Jimenez secured the win for Buckley. Romzek earned a second assist, while Luke Frasier also earned an assist.

Vermilya said his squad out shot Harbor Springs 29-13, and Bears goalie Josh Barley had 12 saves in the win. Buckley (2-4) hosts Harbor Light Christian, Thursday.

rcharmoli@cadillacnews.com

Staff Writer/Reporter

Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.