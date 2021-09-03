BUCKLEY — Buckley improved its record to 3-4 overall with a 7-1 win over Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian in a non-conference soccer contest Thursday.
Scoring for the Bears were Orren Renfor, Josh Barley, Theron McEachern, Garret Ensor, Ross Fairchild and Ryan Deshasier. Recording assists were Fairchild, Kyle Deshasier, Jakob Barley, Renfor and Isaac Svec.
Buckley hosts Benzie Central on Wednesday to kick off Northwest Conference play.
WEST BRANCH — Manton’s girls took second and the boys fourth in the Dwayne Rau Memorial XC Invitational at Ogemaw Heights.
Alpena won the girls’ title with 45 points while the Rangers were second at 92, North Trails third at 91, Lake City sixth at 166 and Northern Michigan Christian 11th at 304.
Molly Harding paced Manton with a third-place finish in 21:14 while Chloe Colton was sixth in 22:24, Madison Morris 13th in 23:31, Reganne Stahl 15th in 23:34 and Morgan Howell 16th in 23:50.
Rylee Cohoon paced Lake City with a 20th-place finish in 24:34 while Jordan Fox took 27th in 25:53, Hayleigh Vandertuig 37th in 26:59, Megan Gotschall 40th in 27:40 and Emma Nickerson 42nd in 27:53.
NMC’s Kate Krick took 45th in 28:10 and Melody Fraser was 56th in 30:15.
Alpena won the boys’ title with 24 points while Gladwin was second at 89, North Trails third at 90, Manton fourth at 100, NMC seventh at 175 and Lake City eighth at 227.
Manton’s Noah Morrow took first overall in 16:24. Johnathen Traxler took 12th in 18:41, Logan Patrick 18th in 19:20, Nolan Moffit 31st in 20:48 and Dylan Traxler 38th in 21:49.
NMC’s Jonas Lanser took sixth in 18:08 while Luke Pettengill was 21st in 19:32, Colin DeKam 39th in 23:24, Elijah Kimbel 52nd in 23:32 and Lorenzo Milazzo 59th in 24:33.
Lake City’s Paxton Hall took 22nd in 19:36, Peter Maddox 43rd in 22:47, Gabriel Comp 50th in 23:27, Scout Wetzel 51st in 23:31 and Jordan Rosekrans 90th in 30:18.
PETOSKEY — Cadillac took seventh overall in the Petoskey Golf Invitational.
Traverse City Central won the event with a 356 while Petoskey shot 371, Traverse City West 375 and the Vikings 443.
“It was a tough week but we recovered well,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said.
“We are still working at improving each day. We have a big break now until our next Big North match and we are going to continue to work very hard on the fundamentals with this young team.
“The team is slowly but surely buying into what we’re teaching them and sometimes it’s not instant in golf. The process can be hard when they aren’t seeing their scores go down but they are starting to see good shots and there is excitement in their eyes when they do and they understand what we are teaching.”
Onalee Wallis paced Cadillac with a 97 while Avery Meyer shot a 107, Ellery Schaefer 117, Grace Drabik 122 and Zoey Feister 123.
The Vikings next compete in the Harbor Springs Invitational on Sept. 20.
