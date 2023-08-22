BUCKLEY — Buckley evened its record at 2-2 as it beat Heritage Christian 5-2 in a non-conference soccer contest Monday.
Braylin Casto scored twice for the Bears while Carter Williams, Theron Mceachern and Wade McPherson each had a goal. Williams added two assists while Coy Breithaupt and Issac Svec each one.
Eli Clark and Sebastian Vrieze scored for Heritage Christian while coach Andrew Shaffer commended the defensive play of Lucas Husted and Sam Bigger.
“I am very proud of the effort of our very young team,” Shaffer said. “They came out and played very hard against a very physical Buckley team.”
Buckley hosts Harbor Light Christian on Thursday.
GLADWIN — Northern Michigan Christian took one on the chin, falling to Gladwin 6-0 in an NMSL contest.
“Tonight was a learning night for us,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “As coaches, players and a team, we learned many things that we need to work on.
“As coaches, we learned a couple spots that different players can fill relatively easily.
“Many players we put in situations tonight that they hadn’t been in yet this year and were forced to adapt. As a team, we learned some of our glaring issues as well as our strengths. If we can continue to improve on our weaknesses and utilize our strengths, we will become more successful as the season goes on.”
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian scored a 20-25, 29-27, 25-21, 25-16 win over Mesick to open its season.
Regan Farmer and Lovina Smith recorded eight aces apiece while Natalie VandenBerg had eight kills and Kaitlyn Shaffer had six.
Malia Husted dished out nine assists while Farmer added eight.
The Patriots are at Harbor Light Christian on Friday.
MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake beat Cadillac 5-3 in a non-league dual match Monday.
“Glen Lake is a significant step up in competition and I feel like we responded really well, taking a close loss,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said.
“Our singles fought hard and our doubles won some tough matches.
“We had a couple of JV flights get a win, too.”
Brady Koenig lost 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles while Connor Hill lost 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.
Cade James lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Keaston Johnson lost 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4.
Ben Anderson and Tommy Reagan lost 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles while Kyle Ross and Nick Brandsma won 4-6, 6-1, 10-4 at No. 2.
Mason Freeman and Drew Kornacki won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 while Dino Santangelo and Thomas Rahilly won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4.
Trayer Langworthy and Matthew Mason won a JV match 8-6 while Jack Schaefer and Braxton Heuker won 8-1.
Cadillac is at the Ludington Invitational on Friday.
LUDINGTON — The Cadillac girls’ swim team opened its season with the Ludington Relays on Saturday.
The Vikings totaled 23.5 points with seniors Ella Boland, Averee Heuker and Morgan Seelye leading the way.
Competing in their first high school meet were Evelyn Barron, Payton Barron, Erica Conradson, Ellie Johnson, Erin Meyer, Lydiann Ruhl, Paige Sprik and Delylah Zupancic.
“Eight of the 18 swimmers were competing in their first meet,” Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. “I am excited to see so many new swimmers participating.
“Adding this depth to our veterans will make a formidable team as we strive to continuously improve.”
