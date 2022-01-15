BUCKLEY — Win one and move on to the next big one.
Buckley did just that as it beat Kingsley 76-56 in a Northwest Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The win keeps the Bears (5-0 overall) unbeaten in the league and sets them up for a battle for the top spot at Benzie Central on Monday.
"I think we're playing some pretty good basketball but the ceiling is much higher than we're showing right now," Buckley coach Jared Milarch said. "Our league is pretty tough so we've got to make sure we keep working."
Buckley led 14-7 after the first quarter and 31-20 at halftime. It was 50-34 going into the fourth quarter.
Ty Breithaupt had a big night with 22 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks while Kyle Kaczanowski added 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists.
Jared Kulawiak also had 13 points and four assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.