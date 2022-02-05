BUCKLEY — Buckley defeated Leland at home 92-16 Friday night.
After going up 26-8, the Bears' defense locked up, holding Leland to two points in the second quarter to take a 47-10 lead into halftime.
The Bears continued its outstanding play, going up 59-14 heading into the final quarter.
With such a lopsided score, Bears coach Jared Milarch said things got out of hand, as his team is used to playing with tempo.
"I wish we let up a bit," Milarch said.
Buckley was led by Tyler Milarch with 28 points. Landon Kulawiak had 17 points, while his brother Jackson contributed 12 assists.
Ty Breihtaupt added 14 points and Kyle Kaczanowski had 11 points.
Buckley (9-3) plays Frankfort at home next Tuesday night.
