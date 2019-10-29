MESICK — Buckley scored a 25-17, 8-25, 25-17, 25-13 win over Mesick in a non-conference volleyball contest Monday.
“We came out a little flat and were making quite a few errors in the first set,‘ Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. “We came out strong in the second set and kept up the pace through the remaining sets.
“It was a fun night and I am very proud of how the girls bounced back from that first-set loss.‘
Grace Quiggin had six aces, nine kills, an assist, seven digs and two blocks while Elizabeth Hamilton had four kills and four digs.
Kelsey Quiggin had an ace, four kills, two assists and 13 digs while Kaylee O’Neill added 30 digs.
Trinity Harris had three aces, three kills and 17 digs while Kaylee Carson had an ace, seven kills and six digs. Lexy Abraham had eight assists and two digs while Madison Weinert added five assists and four digs. Maggie Shermak also had two digs.
