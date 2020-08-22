MCBAIN — Fancy meeting you here.
Buckley and Northern Michigan Christian continued their soccer rivalry Friday as the Bears the Comets 2-0 in the finals of the Comet Cup.
"It was just really good to play after all of that inactivity," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said. "Buckley changed some things up against up and they have tremendous coaches.
"It was an evenly played game, even with those two goals. It could have gone either way."
Blake DeZeeuw recorded five saves in the nets for NMC.
The Comets opened with an 8-0 win over Kalkaska in the first semifinal.
Mekhi Harris paced NMC with three goals and an assist while Andrew Eisenga had a goal and two assists. Jonas Lanser, Carter Quist, Seth VanHaitsma and Trevin Winkle scored a goal apiece.
Nick Heuker added an assist.
"We started off a bit slow in the first half but then we really moved the ball well in the second half," VanHatisma added.
VOLLEYBALL
Mesick tops NMC
MCBAIN — Mesick opened its season with a 25-13, 25-10, 25-21 win over Northern Michigan Christian in a non-league match.
Megan Bennett paced the Comets with two aces, six kills and two blocks while Maggie Yount dished out 10 assists.
"It was a tough match," NMC coach Anna Zeldink said. "Mesick has a strong offense with some strong hitters.
"We put up a fight and the girls tried their best. We came around in that last set and played well."
NMC hosts Reed City and Elk Rapids on Tuesday.
