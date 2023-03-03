BUCKLEY — One team finishes with a lot of momentum.
The other is left scratching its head a bit at the wrong time of the year.
Buckley slipped past Northern Michigan Christian 62-58 in a non-conference boys basketball game Thursday night to wrap up the regular season for both teams.
It’s the 10th straight win for the Bears heading into Division 4 district play against host Mesick on Wednesday.
For the Comets, its a defensive wake-up call.
“We’ve got to figure out how to play defense and not let one guy score 30 on us,” NMC coach Kyle Benthem said.
“We just made poor decisions down the stretch.
“We were up five halfway through the fourth and then we just gave it to them. We’ve got a lot of things we can fix in the next week.”
NMC led 18-16 after the first quarter before Buckley was up 32-27 at halftime.
The Comets were up 45-44 going into the fourth quarter.
Landon Kulawiak had the big night for the Bears with 29 points, four steals and four blocks while Jackson Kulawiak added 13 points and five assists.
Tyler Milarch had 10 points and three assists while Carter Williams added seven rebounds, five blocks and three assists.
Blake DeZeeuw paced NMC with 18 points and eight rebounds while Brant Winkle had 13 points and seven rebounds. Ethan Bennett added 10 points and 16 rebounds while Nate Eisenga scored eight.
The Comets face Marion or Forest Area in a district Wednesday at Mesick, as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.