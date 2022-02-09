BUCKLEY — Buckley used balanced scoring to pick up a 73-60 win over Frankfort in a Northwest Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Bears had four players score in double figures in the win.
"This was a good team win for us," Buckley coach Jared Milarch said.
Buckley led 21-14 after the first quarter and 33-27 at halftime. It was 51-39 going into the fourth quarter.
Ty Breithaupt paced the Bears with 20 points while Kyle Kaczanowski had 16. Brandon Kulawiak scored 12 points and Tyler Milarch had 11.
Buckley (10-3 overall, 8-3 Northwest) is at Kingsley on Friday.
