BUCKLEY — Buckley used balanced scoring to pick up a 73-60 win over Frankfort in a Northwest Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.

The Bears had four players score in double figures in the win.

"This was a good team win for us," Buckley coach Jared Milarch said.

Buckley led 21-14 after the first quarter and 33-27 at halftime. It was 51-39 going into the fourth quarter.

Ty Breithaupt paced the Bears with 20 points while Kyle Kaczanowski had 16. Brandon Kulawiak scored 12 points and Tyler Milarch had 11.

Buckley (10-3 overall, 8-3 Northwest) is at Kingsley on Friday.

sports@cadillacnews.com | 775-NEWS (6397)