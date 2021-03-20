BUCKLEY — Buckley boys basketball survived a wild finish against Traverse City Christian and held on to a 65-64 win to close out the regular season.
With less than 10 seconds left in the game, Christian sank a three-pointer to cut Buckley's lead to one. In the Bears' attempt to inbounds the ball they turned it over. But Luke Faser tipped a pass away into the hands of Kyle Kaczanowski with 4.5 seconds left on the clock. Buckley drove the court and was fouled. Again Buckley turned the ball over, but was able to force another turnover to get the ball back and then hang on for the win.
"It was nuts, it was great," Buckley coach Jared Milarch said. "Everyone played a heck a game. It was senior night, parents were there — it was a good way to end the regular season and begin districts."
Though the Bears (6-12) had a few turnovers at the end of the game, they did a good job protecting the ball and limited their turnovers to seven for the game.
"They pressured the ball all night and we did a nice job of minimizing our turnovers," Milarch said. "We only had seven turnovers, which is good for us."
Tyler Milarch led Buckley in scoring with 18 points and added nine rebounds. Kaczanowski finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Ty Breithaupt added 14 points and eight rebounds and Jackson Kulawiak chipped in with 7 points.
Buckley plays Manistee Catholic Tuesday in Onekema for the first round of the Division 4 District Tournament.
"Our kids are excited not ready to be done looking forward to next week," Milarch said. "Been in a lot of tight games this year and won a few — anything can happen in March."
