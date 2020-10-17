LAKE LEELANAU — Buckley used strong serving to sweep Lake Leelanau St. Mary's 25-21, 25-22, 25-16 in a non-league volleyball match Friday.
"We had been having trouble with our serving early, but tonight we came out and served well," said Buckley coach Darcy White.
Mira Warren had six kills, six digs and six aces for the Bears, while Kyrie Wildfong had six aces and 10 assists; Briana Shrotenboer had three kills and seven digs, and Abbie McIntyre added four aces, three kills and five digs.
Buckley travels to Baldwin for a quad meet on Monday.
Marion runs at Montabella
EDMORE — Pine River's boys took second and the girls third in the Blue Division of the Mustang Invitational at Montabella on Friday.
Carson City-Crystal won the title with 34 points while the Bucks were second at 43, Kent City third at 53 and Northern Michigan Christian fourth at 112.
For Pine River, Logan Churchill took third in 17:52, Jayce Methner fourth in 17:53, Philip Rigling eighth in 18:18, Landyn Cool ninth in 18:18 and Scott Slocum 19th in 19:54.
For NMC, Jonas Lanser took 12th in 18:54, Luke Pettengill 13th in 18:57, Colin DeKam 35th n 22:02, Elijah Kimbel 43rd in 23:49 and Trenton Gladu 48th in 25:57.
For Marion, Eric Williams took 37th in 22:07, Jordan Wood 38th in 22:09 and Trey Davis 51st in 26:22.
Kent City won the girls' title with 18 points while Morley Stanwood was second at 74, Pine River third at 77, NMC fifth at 124 and Marion sixth 133.
For the Bucks, Elizabeth Rigling took 11th in 23:09, Hailey Wanstead 12th in 23:10, Amanda Hill 18th in 24:21, Jersey Johnson 23rd in 25:23 and Kendra Montague 26th in 25:28.
For the Comets, Makayla Hall took eighth in 22:41, Ally Krick 27th in 25:35, Kate Krick 32nd in 26:51, Maria DeRuiter 43rd in 31:12 and Madison Ochampaugh 44th in 31:15.
For the Eagles, Selena Quintero took 28th in 26:04, Nolan Grundy 33rd in 26:53, Elizabeth Fouch 34th in 27:52, Madison Sutten 35th in 28:16 and Karma Levine 36th in 28:20.
FOOTBALL
Cadillac 8th grade wins
MANISTEE — Cadillac's eighth-grade football team improved to 4-0 with a 30-12 win over Manistee on Thursday.
Reagan McKeever paced the Vikings with 131 yards rushing while Eli Main added 98 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Kaiden Westdorp ran for 78 yards while Gavin Goetz ran for 76 yards, a TD and caught four passes for 39 yards an a TD.
Luke Phillips picked up 31 yards, Connor Cochrane 28 yards and Makhi Byrd 25 yards.
Tristan Logan paced the defense with nine tackles, including four for a loss, and a blocked kick. James McInerney had eight tackles, including one for a loss. Main had six tackles; Goetz five tackles, four for a loss and a sack; Grant Williams two tackles, a sack and two tackles for a loss; Bailey Wade, Byrd and Nate Roberts had three tackles apiece. Wade had a sack while Westdorp also blocked a kick.
Cadillac hosts Gaylord on Wednesday to finish its season.
