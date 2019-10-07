BRETHREN — Buckley took first in the Brethren volleyball invitational on Saturday.
The Bears beat the host Bobcats 25-19, 25-16; beat Ludington's JV 27-25, 25-23; beat Mason County Eastern 25-20, 25-9; and beat Bear Lake 25-18, 25-6 before beating the Orioles again in the finals 25-22, 26-24.
Breanna Schrotenboer paced Buckley with eight aces, four blocks, 32 kills and 24 digs while Hope Warren had nine aces, 35 kills and 28 assists. Kyrie Wildfong had six aces and 32 assists while Mira Warren added 32 digs.
Bucks, Coyotes at Shelby
SHELBY — Pine River went 2-1-1 overall in the Shelby Invitational.
The Bucks beat Pentwater 25-19, 25-19; split with North Muskegon 15-25, 25-23; and beat Reed City 25-9, 25-23 in pool play before falling to Montague 25-21, 25-20 in the Gold bracket quarterfinals.
"We played fairly consistent all day," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "We struggled at times with adequately adjusting our defense and it led to errors.
"It was the first time we've had our whole team back together and everyone contributed to the successes we had."
Emma Whitley paced Pine River with 23 kills and 25 digs while Cayla Trowbridge had 22 kills and 17 digs. Sophie Johnson dished out 59 assists and 17 digs.
• REED CITY went 0-3-1. The Coyotes lost to North Muskegon 25-15, 25-19; split with Pentwater 18-25, 25-20; and lost to Pine River before falling to Holton 27-25, 25-10.
"I thought the kids played really hard and put us in a position to win," Reed City coach Don Patterson said. "Madalynn Brown was very sound defensively for us and Mackenzie Wein and Demi Lodholtz led the offense."
Lodholtz had 17 kills, four aces, nine digs and a block while Brown had nine kills, three aces, 47 digs and an assist. MaKena Hill had three kills, three digs and an assist while Katelynn Holmes had eight kills, three aces, 22 digs and a block.
Wein had 13 kills, an ace and 28 digs while Madelynn Morgan had a kill, four aces and 16 digs. Alison Duddles dished out a kill, 13 digs, 20 assists and three blocks while Rylie Olds had two aces, 20 digs and 21 assists.
