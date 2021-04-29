BUCKLEY — A new school record was recorded Wednesday as the Buckley boys and girls track teams hosted a meet against Benzie Central, Kingsley and Leland.
Buckley coach Ken Wicker said the Stags won both the boys and girls meets but it was the Bears' Gavin Allen who was the star Wednesday. Allen won the 100-meter dash, the 300-meter hurdles (41.8 seconds) and was part of the winning 1600 relay team with Cooper Rath, Jackson Kulawiak and Kyle Deshasier.
It was the 100 that was particularly stunning as Allen set a new school record with a time of 10.9 seconds, Wicker said.
"We had a good meet. Running against bigger schools was good," Wicker said. "Gavin (Allen) was outstanding (Wednesday). Our kids are starting to round into shape here and it is fun to watch."
Other notables Wednesday included Gabe Luther who finished in third place in the 200 dash (24.9 seconds), Deshasier who finished second in the 400 dash (56.2 seconds) and Jackson Kulawiak who was finished third in the 800 dash (2:13)
Buckley travels to Manton Saturday.
