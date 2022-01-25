LAKEVIEW — Pine River overcame a sluggish start to beat Lakeview 56-49 in a non-conference boys basketball contest Monday night.
"Another Monday, another flat start," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "It was a very quiet gym and we struggled to generate our own energy in the first half.
"We challenged them to get back to a wounded dog mentality at halftime and they responded. (Lakeview) had no answer for Isaiah (Dennis) but it was great to see some other guys step up and be aggressive on the offensive end, especially Tanner Prosch."
Lakeview led 17-15 after the first quarter while the Bucks were up 26-23 at halftime and 42-29 going into the fourth.
Dennis had 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks while Prosch added 11 points and five rebounds. Austin Dean had nine points and three steals while Lukas Fisher added eight points and five steals.
Pine River (6-4 overall) hosts Lake City on Thursday.
