MANISTEE -- The surging Pine River boys made it three in a row with a 65-45 victory at non-league foe Manistee Catholic Central on Friday. The Bucks led 17-10, 35-17 and 54-26 at the quarter breaks.
"I was pleased with our pressure defense through three quarters," said Pine River coach Brian Goodenow. "We were able to get a good chunk of playing time for the younger guys, including a couple JV guys getting their first varsity experience since there was no JV game."
The Bucks featured balanced scoring once again. Garett Sumpter struck for 12 to lead the way with Jayce Methner and Isaac McKinley each hitting for 10.
Pine River (3-7) plays Monday at Manton.
