LEROY — Pine River put together a good day to claim the title at its own baseball invitational Saturday.
The Bucks beat Whittemore-Prescott 16-3 in the opener before beating Mancelona 9-2 in the round-robin event.
“Overall, I was pretty happy with how we played,” Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. “We played decent defense…good enough to win and our pitchers threw strikes for the most part.
“It was nice just being out in the warm weather.”
Dylan Blood got the win over Whittemore, allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out four in three innings of work.
At the plate, Jordan Nelson had two hits, including a double, and five RBIs; Hoon Yang a hit and an RBI; Tim Gumm a hit and an RBI; and Cole Hill a double.
Nelson got the win in game two, allowing one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out seven.
Nelson had two hits and two RBIs; Jake Smith two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Gumm a two-run double; and Hill a double and an RBI.
Pine River (8-4 overall) hosts Evart on Tuesday.
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake City dropped a pair of games in the Calvin College Invitational.
The Trojans dropped the opener, 17-0, to Grandville Calvin Christian before falling to Dansville 16-1 in the consolation game.
Devin Nolan took the loss against Calvin Christian while Brody Gothard doubled and Tyler Atkins and Cole McGiness each had a hit.
Gothard took the loss against Dansville. Gothard had a double; Atkins a hit; Sam Baron a hit; and Gavin Bisballe a hit and an RBI.
TRAVERSE CITY — Evart dropped a pair of games to Traverse City St. Francis, 6-4 and 6-2, in non-league play.
“I thought we played really well, especially in that first game,” Evart coach Josh Johnson said. “We competed. I wanted to compete with these guys and they really did.”
Michael Lodholtz took the loss in the opener, allowing four runs while striking out five in 4.1 innings of work.
At the plate, Preston Wallace had hit; Lodholtz a hit; Nolan Theunick a hit; Alex Burhans a hit and two RBIs; Daryin Reagan a hit; Jake Ladd two hits; and Riley Ransom a hit.
Ladd took the loss in game two.
Theunick led the way with two hits and an RBI while Lodholtz added a hit and an RBI. Wallace also had two hits.
Evart (4-8) is at Pine River on Tuesday.
LEROY — Pine River split two games in its own softball invitational. The Bucks beat Brethren 13-2 before falling to Mancelona 22-11 in the title game.
“In the first game, we played really well and Amanda Hill threw a nice game for us,” Pine River coach Mike Nelson said. “In the second game, they popped it to us right away. We good too far behind but the girls did make a game of it.”
Hill got the win against Brethren, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out four.
At the plate, Hill had three hits and four RBIs; Madison Smith a hit and an RBI; Madi Sparks a hit and an RBI; Liv Martin a hit and an RBI; Mary Nichols a hit and an RBI; Alayla Nichols a hit; and Chloe Gingrich a hit.
Hill took the loss against Mancelona, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out two in two innings.
At the plate, Hill had two hits, including a triple; Sparks a grand slam; Viv Maddox a hit and an RBI; Gingrich two htis and two RBIs; Sadler Mumby two hits and an RBI; and Martin a hit and two RBIs.
Pine River hosts Evart Tuesday.
CARSON CITY — Evart split a pair of games in the Carson City-Crystal tournament Saturday. The Wildcats lost to Ithaca 8-7 in the first game before beating Carson City-Crystal 10-0 in the second.
Addy Gray look the loss against the Yellowjackets, allowing six earned runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Ally Theunick had a hit and an RBI; Gray three hits; Kylynn Thompson two hits; Katelyn Gostlin four hits and two RBIs; Veronica Lofquist a hit and four RBIs; Kayanne Tiedt a hit; Riley Brigham two hits; and Katelynn Duncan two hits.
Thompson got the win against Carson City, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Skylar Baumgardner had a hit and three RBIs; Gray an RBI; Thompson a hit and an RBI; Gostlin a hit; Lofquist a hit; Tiedt a hit and an RBI; and Brigham two hits and an RBI.
Evart (10-4) is at Pine River on Tuesday.
LEROY — Pine River’s girls and boys combined to claim the overall title at their own invitational.
The girls were first with 234.5 points while the boys were second at 126 for a combined score of 360.5.
On the girls’ side, Lynnesia Belvin won the 100-meter dash in 13.91 seconds and the 200 dash in 27.69 seconds while Ellie Rigling won the 400 dash in 1:05.91.
Hailey Wanstead won the 800 in 2:44.42 while Lydia Sterly won the 100 hurdles in 20.15 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 54.83 seconds.
Lillian Pylman won the discus at 101-feet, 6.5-inches while Belvin also won the long jump at 14-10.5. The Bucks won the 800 relay in 1:59.87, the 1600 relay in 4:45.85 and the 3200 relay in 11:24.44.
On the boys’ side, Phil Rigling won the 800 in 2:17.82 while Landyn Cool won the 1600 in 4:59.60 and the 3200 in 10:43.96.
The Bucks also won the 800 relay in 1:40.07 and the 3200 relay in 9:04.86.
