LEROY — The run totals may have been a little high but Pine River claimed the title at its own All-Sports Day Baseball Invitational Saturday.
The Bucks beat Morley Stanwood 12-9 in the opener and then beat 11-7 to wrap it up.
“I think everyone was in the same boat with pitching after playing Thursday or Friday,” Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. “I thought both Austin (Dean) and Nate (Marks) pitched well but you’ve got to limit them with games on Tuesday.
“I was happy with the way we hit the ball and our base running was aggressive but smart.”
Dean got the win in the opener, allowing three earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five in four innings of work.
At the plate, Dean had two hits and an RBI; Jake Smith a hit and three RBIs; Braeden Larr a hit and two RBIs; and Dan Leydet a double and an RBI.
Marks got the win in game two, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out six in four innings of work.
At the plate, Smith two hits and an RBI; Dean a hit and two RBIs; Cash Wheeler a double; Larr a double; Leydet a hit and an RBI; and Jordan Nelson a hit and an RBI.
Pine River (14-2 overall) is at Evart on Tuesday.
GRANDVILLE — Lake City went 0-2 at the Calvin Christian Invitational on Saturday, falling to Laingsburg 12-3 and Coloma 7-6.
Jase Goodrich took the loss against Laingsburg, allowing five earned runs on three hits and six walks while striking out four.
Job Rogers led the way at the plate with two hits, including a double, and an RBI while Jase Goodrich added a hit.
“We ran into a good Laingsburg team to start,” Lake City coach Will Eubank said. “We ran into the time limit, and until that last inning, we were chasing them 8-3, where we made enough mental errors that turned into physical errors that show up in the book.
“We fell just short on our comeback against Coloma. I told the team I am proud of how they played and if we can fix a mental mistakes, it will clean up the physical ones.”
Cole McGiness took the loss against Coloma, allowing four earned runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out four.
At the plate, McGiness had a hit; Jase Goodrich two triples and two RBIs; Tyler Atkins a hit and two RBIs; Ethan Goodrich two hits and an RBI; Rogers a hit; and Thomas Bisballe a hit.
Lake City hosts Houghton Lake on Tuesday.
LEROY — Pine River split a pair of games in its own All-Sports Invitational.
The Bucks opened with a 10-0 win over Morley Stanwood before falling to Mancelona 11-1 in the title game.
“Amanda (Hill) pitched a great game in the first game and the defense made the plays it had to behind her,” Pine River coach Mike Nelson said.
“Amanda also got the big hit — a two-run homer to get us on the board in the fourth inning and then Lilly Felsk broke it open with a two-run triple.”
Hill got the win, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out 10.
At the plate, Hill had two hits and two RBIs while Felsk had the two-run triple and Alayna Nichols added a hit.
It was just the opposite in the title game as Hill and the Bucks struggled. Hill allowed three hits and eight walks while striking out five.
“We gave up four walks in the first inning and that kind of set the tone for the game,” Nelson said.
“Give Mancelona credit, their girls hit the ball well and they pretty much punched us right in the mouth.”
At the plate, Nichols had two hits while Hill and Madi Sparks added a hit apiece.
Pine River (11-6) is at Evart on Tuesday.
