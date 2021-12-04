LEROY — Pine River got everyone involved and cruised to a 56-21 win over Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference girls' basketball contest Friday night.
The Bucks led 17-6 after the first quarter and had a commanding 41-8 lead at halftime.
"It was nice to see all of the girls get a lot of playing time and everyone contributed," Pine River coach Paula Justin said. "They shared the ball really well."
Hailey Wanstead paced Pine River with 21 points, four steals and two assists while Maddie Sparks had 17 points and five assists. Avery Sumpter added four points and six rebounds.
The Bucks (2-0 overall, 1-0 Highland) are at Morley Stanwood on Tuesday in a girls/boys doubleheader.
