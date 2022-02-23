HOUGHTON LAKE — Foul trouble was too much for Pine River to overcome as it dropped a 49-41 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Monday.
"Foul trouble was the story," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "Isaiah (Dennis) and Austin (Dean) both picked up two in the first quarter and had to sit the rest of the half.
"We turned the ball over way too many times and fell into a deep hole. Isaiah did everything he could to get us back into it but we came up short."
Houghton Lake led 13-8 after the first quarter and 25-14 at halftime. It was 41-26 going into the fourth quarter.
Dennis paced Pine River with 24 points and eight rebounds while Lukas Fisher had six points and Evan Esiline scored five.
The Bucks (8-10 overall, 5-9 Highland) host Houghton Lake on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bears score a win
Buckley beat Forest Area 39-37 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday.
Taylor Matthews paced the Bears with 20 points and 12 rebounds while Aiden Harrand added seven points, five rebounds and four steals. Avery Matthews added six points and six rebounds.
