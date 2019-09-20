EVART — Pine River split a pair of Highland Conference volleyball contest on Thursday.
The Bucks lost to Beal City 25-16, 25-21 and beat host Evart 27-25, 25-19.
"We played well against Beal City after a slow start," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "We served aggressive but this cost us a few too many points and we had a few too many unforced turnovers."
Emma Whitley paced Pine River with 10 kills and 18 digs while Avery Sumpter had 10 digs and Alicia Lindsay added nine digs.
