LEROY — One good game.
One not-so-good game.
Pine River split its games in its annual All Sports Day Baseball Invitational on Saturday.
The Bucks beat Kent City 3-1 in the opener before falling to Mason County Central 9-0 in the title game.
Pine River scored all three runs in the opener in the top of the sixth inning and then held on for the win.
"Their first kid threw as hard as we've seen all year," Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. "I thought Hunter (Kanouse) pitched one of his best games of the year, too."
Kanouse got the win, allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out five.
Austin Dean collected a two-run single in the sixth and Garret Sumpter also doubled.
Dylan Blood took the loss in the title game, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out five in 3.2 innings of work.
It was the defense that did the Bucks in.
"We just had too many errors and did not play good defense at all," Ruppert said. "It was 1-0 into the fourth, we gave up seven runs and none of them were earned.
"We kind of let it snowball on us and we hadn't been doing that."
Pine River (13-6-1 overall) hosts Manton on Tuesday.
Mesick splits
LAKE LEELANAU — Mesick split a pair of games in the Lake Leelanau St. Mary Invitational.
The Bulldogs beat Hale 4-3 in the opener before falling to Portland St. Patrick 9-1.
Against Hale, Connor SImmer got the win, allowing no earned runs on three hits while striking out nine.
Gabe Parrish had two hits; Colin Jewett a hit and an RBI; Simmer a double; and Bradley Smith a hit and an RBI.
Against St. Patrick, Simmer had a hit and Parrish had a hit.
Mesick (15-3-2 overall) is at Marion in a key West Michigan D Conference doubleheader today.
SOFTBALL
Bucks split invite
LEROY — Pine River showed some improvement as it went 1-1 in its own All Sports Day Invitational.
The Bucks beat Brethren 7-4 in the first game and then dropped an 8-7 decision to Farwell in the title game.
"The first game, we left runners all over," Pine River coach Mike Nelson said. "We stranded 11 runners and couldn't get a hit with runners on.
"The second game was maybe the best game we've played all year. We made some nice defensive plays and it was great to get some of my kids back from injuries. The girls played really hard and it was good to see that."
Emma Whitley got the win in the opener, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out eight.
At the plte, Maddi Sparks had two hits and an RBI; Vivian Maddox two hits and two RBIs; Whitley a hit and an RBI; and Alayna Nichols a hit.
Whitley took the loss in the second game, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out one.
Amanda Hill had two hits, including a double; Kim Hill a hit; Whitley a hit and an RBI; and Nichols a hit and an RBI.
Pine River hosts Manton on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.