LEROY — Pine River pushed across 31 runs as it swept Reed City 16-1 and 15-5 in a non-conference softball doubleheader Friday.
"It was fun to have a couple of games like that," Pine River coach Mike Nelson said. "All of the girls got to play and everyone in the lineup got a hit in the first game.
"We got down 4-0 early in the second game but came right back and that was good to see."
Amanda Hill got the win in both games for the Bucks.
At the plate in the opener, Amanda Hill had two hits, including a triple; Kim Hill two hits and an RBI; Emma Whitley a run-scoring triple; Vivian Maddox two hits, including a double, and an RBI; CorNesha Holmes a hit and two RBIs; and Madison Smith a hit and two RBIs.
In game two, Amanda Hill had two hits and an RBI; Kim Hill two hits; Whitley a triple and three RBIs; and Holmes two hits and two RBIs.
Pine River is at Lakeview on Monday.
BASEBALL
Coyotes, Bucks split
LEROY — Pine River struggled to start but got things turned around and earned a split with non-conference foe Reed City.
The Coyotes won the opener 12-0 while the Bucks won game two 4-3.
"The first game, we were not ready to play at all," Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. "We had too many errors and we acted like we didn't want to be there.
"The second game, I was happy with how we came out and played with a lot more fire."
Dylan Blood took the loss in the opener, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out two.
Pine River was held to just two hits.
Hunter Kanouse got the win in game two, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out eight.
Austin Dean led the way at the plate with two doubles while Ben Lockhart also drove in a run.
Pine River (16-8-1 overall) is at Lakeview on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.