FARWELL — Pine River got its season started on the right foot as it swept Farwell 15-0 and 15-0 in a pair of non-league baseball games Friday.
“Overall, I was happy with how the guys played and kept their head in it,” Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. “Jordan (Nelson) pitched really well in the first game and we came out and hit the ball fairly well.
“Defensively, we played decent the first game.”
Nelson got the win in the opener, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out 10.
At the plate, Austin Dean had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Jake Smith a hit and two RBIs; Kaden Hubbel two hits and an RBI; Dan Leydette a double and two RBIs; and Blake Nichols a hit.
Dean got the win in game two, allowing three hits while striking out three in an inning of work.
At the plate, Cash Wheeler had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs; Nelson had a hit and two RBIs; Dean two RBIs; and Leydette a run-scoring double.
FARWELL — Pine River split a pair of games with non-league foe Farwell in softball. The Bucks won the opener 5-4 while the Eagles won game 6-5.
“For our second time outdoors, I was really happy with how the girls played,” Pine River coach Mike Nelson said.
Amanda Hill got the win in the opener, allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Hill had a hit and an RBI; Madi Sparks had a home run, double and four RBIs; Madison Smith a hit and an RBI; and Liv Martin a hit.
Sadler Mumby took the loss in game two, allowing two earned runs on seven hits while striking out five.
At the plate, Hill had three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs; Mary Nichols two hits and two RBIs; Smith a hit and an RBI; Sparks a hit and two RBIs; Alayna Nichols a hit; and Mumby two hits.
