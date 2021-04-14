LEROY — Pine River ran its record to 4-0 overall with a non-conference baseball sweep of Forest Area, 19-0 and 15-0, on Tuesday.
"We actually swung the bats more aggressively and I thought our pitchers threw pretty well," Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said.
Austin Dean got the win in the opener, allowing no hits and five walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Dean had two hits and three RBIs; Garett Sumpter two hits and three RBIs; Ben Lockhart a double and an RBI; Connor Rouse a hit and an RBI; Cash Wheeler a hit and an RBI; and Tim Gumm a hit and an RBI.
Austin Latoski got the win in game two, allowing no hits and a walk while striking out six.
At the plate, Rouse had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Dean a hit and two RBIs; Wheeler a hit and two RBIs; and Lockhart a hit and an RBI.
Pine River is at Kingsley on Friday.
SOFTBALL
Bucks win two
LEROY — Pine River evened its record at 2-2 overall with a pair of non-league wins over Houghton Lake, 6-5 and 9-5.
"From our first outing to this one, we showed some improvement," Pine River coach Mike Nelson said. "The kids are gaining and we're very young right now."
Amanda Hil got the win in the opener, allowing two earned runs on one hit and five walks while striking out eight.
Maddie Smith had three hits and two RBIs while Olivia Martin added two hits.
Emma Whitley got the win in the nightcap, allowed one hit and six walks while striking out six.
She helped herself at the plate with two hits, including a double while Smith tripled and drove in a run. Mady Hilkowski also had a hit and an RBI.
Right fielder Alaina Nichols had the defensive play of the night, throwing out a runner at first with the bases loaded and two outs.
Pine River is at Kingsley on Friday.
