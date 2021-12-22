LEROY — Pine River took a pair of matches from Roscommon and Benzie Central to open Mid Michigan Wrestling Conference action for the season.
The Bucks beat Roscommon 72-6 and beat the Huskies 49-19.
“We have been stressing the importance of bonus points so tonight was encouraging,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said.
“We had 11 pins and only gave up one.
“That was the difference against a very good, young Benzie team.
“It was also great to see the upper part of our lineup to do well tonight. Rogan Nelson, Hunter Varney and Andrew Baldwin all had great wins for us.”
Scoring two wins each were Jordan Nelson (119 pounds), Phil Rigling (152), Cayden Mys (160), Rogan Nelson (171), Varney (189) and Baldwin (215).
Pine River is at Kingsley on Jan. 5.
KINGSLEY — Evart scored a pair of wins in a Mid Michigan Wrestling Conference quad at Kingsley.
The Wildcats beat Manton 51-12 and beat Frankfort 47-3.
Cole Staats, Joe Kunin, Riley Ransom, Landon Babb, Cole Hopkins, Sam Bailey and Alex Burhans recorded pins for Evart against the Rangers.
Ransom, Hopkins, Bailey, Burhans and Ethan Conk scored pins against Frankfort.
Manton also dropped a 72-12 decision to Kingsley.
“We wrestled two really tough teams tonight,” Manton coach Chad Weston said.
“We had a few injuries so our lineup wasn’t full.
“We’ll take Christmas break to recoup, work hard and heal up.”
Scorign wins for the Rangers were Reagan Stahl (103), Chloe Colton (112), Kennedi Wahmhoff (119), Natalee Kibbe (125) and David Mullin (189).
Manton is at Lake City with Mancelona on Jan. 5.
