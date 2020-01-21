Bucks take 2nd in tournament

LEROY — The younger kids are starting to step it up and they got a good measuring stick.
Pine River went 4-1 in its first Fallen Bucks Memorial Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at home.
The Bucks beat Traverse City West 53-21; beat Marquette 42-25; beat Zeeland East 45-24; and beat Mason County Central 67-9 before falling to Hart 40-20 in the finals.
"Overall, it was about what we expected," Pine River coach Tim Jones said. "We will see Hart at districts so we need to have a measuring stick as far as what we need to do and what we need to work on."
Austin Wuesten was the lone unbeaten wrestler for Pine River as he went 5-0 at 171 pounds.
Jordan Nelson (103), Dylan Fauble (112), Matt Treiber (119), Caden Mys (135), Phil Rigling (145) and Elijah Carper (189) each went 4-1.
"Some of the younger kids, like Jordan, who just came out this year, have had a huge turnaround of late," Jones said. "Him and Phil wrestled about as well as they have all year long on Saturday."
Pine River hosts Lake City and Forest Area on Wednesday.
Cadillac wraps up week
Cadillac wrapped up a busy week with three events.
"We're continuing to progress in our skills," Cadillac coach Paul Hanus said. "We've been getting great feedback from other coaches about our progress and they're all happy to see us back on the mat.
"Nine of 20 wrestlers have only been wrestling for two months and nine others are in their second season. We are winning matches at both the junior varsity and varsity level which is fantastic."
The Vikings dropped a pair of matches on Wednesday at Ogemaw Heights to the host Falcons 59-12 and to Tawas 36-33.
Felton Knight (119), Caden Dittrich (215) and Blake Swiger (285) scored wins against Ogemaw. Matteo Letizo (112), Carter Lewis (140), Colby Kehl (145) and Sam Mallory (189) scored wins against Tawas.
Cadillac took part in a JV tournament Friday at Benzie Central, earning five gold and four silver medals. Aryes Hall — one of the girls on the team — picked up her first victory.
The Vikings also competed in the JV portion of the Pine River Invitational on Saturday where Kegan Gonzalez picked up her first victory.
Cadillac hosts a quad on Jan. 29.
Coyotes take 10th
LAKEVIEW — Reed City took 10th overall at the Lakeview Invitational on Saturday.
Austin Fowler took first at 215 while Mark White placed second at 152. Ryan Neal took fourth at 285 while Bryson Hughes (152) and Kellen Haney (160) were each fifth.
Riley Osborn (189) took sixth.
Reed City is at Big Rapids with Tri County on Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Heritage Christian wins
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian scored a 35-10 win over Alba on Friday.
Katie Crago paced the Patriots with 10 points while Riley Husted had nine and Charis Payne added eight.
